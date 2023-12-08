PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holiday shopping is in full swing, and thieves are on the hunt for their next victim.

Local law enforcement says there are tips you should follow to protect yourself while gift shopping.

“When you go shopping, take only the credit cards or cards that you will need to use on that shopping trip,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Personal Information Officer Ruth Corley said. “Don’t take your Social Security card or the three or four credit cards you have because if someone takes your wallet or snatches your purse, they have everything.”

Keep your purse and wallet close at all times.

“Wear a crossbody purse, a smaller purse, maybe one that is in front and it’s coming across your shoulders and across your body because it’s a lot harder for [thieves] to get that.”

If you have to leave gifts in your car, make sure they’re hidden.

“You have three or four bags, take them to the car, then you go to another shop, you have three or four bags, you take them to the car and you put them under glass and they’re under display,” Corley said. “Make sure you put them in the trunk where they can’t be seen and easily accessed.”

Be aware of your surroundings when leaving a store, and don’t waste time fumbling for your car keys in the parking lot.

“Have a plan at the door,” Panama City Police Department Lt. Richard Thore said. When you’re leaving that place, regardless where it is, leaving Wal Mart or leaving Saks Fifth Avenue. It doesn’t matter where you leave. Have a plan. My keys, even if I got my hands full, my keys are out and ready to unlock that vehicle as soon as I get there.”

Don’t put a target on your house by leaving boxes in plain sight by the trash.

“Break them down, fold them up, put them in the can or just wait,” Corley said. “If you have a room, you can just put the boxes in an extra room and wait to put them out front. It’s not good to advertise what you just got and is now in your home.”

If you feel unsafe walking to your car by yourself after shopping, ask store security or call local law enforcement for an escort to your car.