PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida gas prices are as low as they’ve been at any time during 2023.

The state average for a gallon of regular gas is just $2.96. AAA officials say the reason is falling crude oil prices.

“Oil prices took a tumble last week,” AAA Spokesperson Mark Jenkins said. “In addition to that, the weekly fuel reports from the EIA showed a large build in gasoline supplies. On top of all that, gasoline storage levels are at their highest point of any December on record.”

Decreased demand also contributes to the lower prices.

“It’s just not as much demand as you would normally see during the summertime, for instance. We’re in this period now between Thanksgiving and Christmas where people aren’t taking as many extended road trips. There’s not a strong demand out there at the moment.”

Locals seem to be loving the low prices at the pump.

“I used to be spending like $160 a week, so now it’s good. I’m appreciative of it,” Panama City resident Kaenan Fisher said.

Gas prices are also more competitive.

“They’re all over the place, number one. Some are low and some are a little bit higher, but this particular store is why I come here. They always have the lowest [prices],” driver Jay Darwin said.

Gas prices aren’t expected to spike anytime soon.

“Gas prices decline through the winter months because there’s not quite as much demand out there,” Jenkins said. “We’re using a winter blend gasoline, which costs less to produce.”

You can also save money on gas by paying with cash at the pump and shopping around to find the lowest gas station prices.