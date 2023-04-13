PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County woman accused of manslaughter was in court for a third day, Thursday.

32-year-old Megan Dauphin is accused of leaving her seven-week-old baby in a hot car, leading to the baby’s death.

On September 2, 2020, Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said Dauphin took her seven-week-old baby McKinlee Grace Garner to the store as she bought cigarettes.

When she returned to her home on Canal Avenue in Hiland Park, she allegedly forgot to take Garner out of the truck with her. Dauphin’s stepdaughter testified Tuesday she went into Dauphin’s bedroom four hours after Dauphin got home and asked where McKinlee was.

At first, Dauphin said she was in the living room, but when her stepdaughter said she wasn’t there, Dauphin allegedly lept out of bed and ran to her Tahoe truck. However, McKinlee was already dead.

Pathologists said Dauphin forgot her baby in the vehicle because she was high on meth.

“It’s the act of leaving a child in the car,” Dr. Bruce Goldberger said. “Perhaps it’s the forgetfulness or the distraction or lack of attention as a result of the ingestion of methamphetamine.”

Toxicologists testified Wednesday they found meth in Dauphin’s bloodstream. Family friend Robin Howell also testified Dauphin told her she was going to prison because she had drugs in her system. Goldberger said her lack of emotion about her baby’s death was another reason he believes Dauphin was high.

“There was a lack of emotion,” Goldberger said. “Ms. Dauphin sat Indian style outside of the residence, weaving grass. That’s, in my opinion, not typical behavior upon loss of a child.”

Dauphin’s family disagreed. They said Dauphin was in shock after McKinlee died.

“You know, she was so, so very distraught, but she would be really distraught, kind of calm down,” Dauphin’s mother Monty Lewis said. “And then, you know, just the cycle of being so overwhelmed.”

Lewis said she knew her daughter was using drugs 10 years ago when she went to rehab. She said that based on her daughter’s behavior in 2020, she didn’t know she was using methamphetamine again and doesn’t think it would have impacted her capabilities to be a good mother.

Dauphin is expected to testify Friday morning. The jury is expected to have a verdict Friday evening.