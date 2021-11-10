St. John Catholic Academy celebrates local veterans during assembly

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local catholic school celebrated Veterans Day during a special assembly on Wednesday.

After the morning Holy Mass at St. John Catholic Church, the students at the academy invited parents and family members to remember those who fought for our country.

“The staff and the teachers and the students all came together, and they put on a really wonderful way to celebrate their family and their parents and their veterans in their life,” parent and PTO member Maria Buxton said.

It’s a special holiday for the students to celebrate, according to St. John Catholic Academy principal Lisa Brooks.

“We, every year, celebrate this holiday due to the fact that many of our students here have family members serving locally or they have had families members that have served in the past,” Brooks said. “We strive every day here at St. John through our prayers and our Pledge of Allegiance every morning to instill in our children a pride for our nation that God calls us to have.”

The Pledge was led by the school’s kindergarten class, and there were patriotic songs, quotes and speeches by the academy’s students.

“To see the children learning through movement and through song and through memorization and just having that pride… and they’ve been working so hard for the past few weeks to get there,” Brooks said.

Canadian Colonel Mark Hickey was also a guest speaker at the assembly, speaking about this history of Veterans Day and his time at Tyndall Air Force Base.

The program closed with the official songs of each military branch and a prayer.

“It was really prideful… They were super proud to invite their families and they were proud to put on their program and to recognize their family members,” Buxton said. “It was great.”