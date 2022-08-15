PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– A new restaurant named after one of the most prominent streets in Panama City is opening this Monday!

“Harrison’s”, owned by The St. Joe Company is being built next to Hotel Indigo on the Bay.

The restaurant’s cuisine reflects the historic location as well, with dishes equally inspired by traditional Southern flavors and fresh Gulf seafood.

News 13 Midday caught up with Harrison’s General Manager and Executive Chef, Scott Blackwell, to show and taste some of the unique dishes that are now available.

In late 2021, the local community was enlisted to nominate and then vote on potential names for the new restaurant, which overlooks the Panama City Marina and St. Andrews Bay.

The name “Harrison’s” references both an early name for the town that grew to be called Panama City, and Harrison Avenue, the roadway that leads visitors through the heart of downtown Panama City and eventually to the restaurant’s doorstep.

Harrison’s Kitchen & Bar will be open 7 days a week, with lunch specials Monday through Saturday and Sunday brunch. Live music will be offered at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Fridays and during Sunday brunch from 10 to 11 a.m. It’s located at 5 Harrison Ave. You can view the menu here.