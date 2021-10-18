St. Joe Hospitality is asking for community input to name new Panama City Marina restaurant

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Construction on the St. Joe Company’s new restaurant at the Panama City Marina is well underway.

This restaurant is being built alongside Hotel Indigo, also coming to Panama City’s Downtown Waterfront District.

Rather than naming the restaurant themselves, company officials say they decided to let residents suggest names.

Matt Moore, St. Joe Hospitality’s Corporate Director of Projects and Concepts, said the menu will have southern roots with coastal seafood.

The restaurant will overlook the water and the goal is for it to have a casual laid back vibe where everyone feels welcome.

“If you want to come after church you can, if you want to come after work you can, if you want to just bring your children and for the tourists as well,” Moore said. “We hope that this is going to be a destination of its own very soon.”

It will seat around 200-diners both indoor and outdoor. Plus, a greenspace for games and events. The outdoor space will be both covered and open patio space with a large oval-shaped bar as the focal point.

“It is southern but in doing so we have I think 16 TVs really kind of allocated for this area, live music is planned tremendously, and then really kind of a calendar of events,” Moore said.

The St. Joe Company is expecting to open the restaurant in fall 2022.

St. Joe will be taking name suggestions until October 26 at 5 p.m. You can find the submission slip on the St. Joe hospitality Facebook page.

Then the top names will be selected next month and you can vote on your favorite from November 1-8.