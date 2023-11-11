PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- St. Andrew’s residents are preparing for the holiday season.

A group of about 25 volunteers turned out to Oak by the Bay Park to help set up holiday light displays.

The exhibit has become a staple of the St. Andrew’s holiday tradition.

Matthew Cole said this year’s display has nearly 3 million lights.

“We have some deer scenes and forest scenes,” Cole said. “Some ice skating scenes. We have a carriage. We have. Yeah. And it’ll be lit the day after Thanksgiving. The 24th of November. The city commissioner will be out here and. Yeah, it’s a fun time.”

And that will take place at 6 pm on the Friday after Thanksgiving.