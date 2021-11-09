St. Andrews marina repairs are moving forward

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three years after being damaged in Hurricane Michael, the City of Panama City is starting to take physical steps to repair the St. Andrews Marina.

The city will start the bulkhead project in the coming weeks. Once that’s done, they will start fixing the floating docks.

Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said there will be major improvements to the marina, including stronger infrastructure and an expanded boardwalk on Bayview Avenue.

“I think it will be a joyous day when we can do a ribbon cutting on the brand new marina in St. Andrews because it is a huge part of the community,” Street said. “It is a huge part of our waterfront, our history, our heritage.”

Commissioner Street said the marina will still be fully operational while the repairs are being done. It should be complete by 2024.