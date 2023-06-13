PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — City officials are making progress on the repairs at the St. Andrews Marina.

They have allocated $129,000 to fix the bulkhead utilities. The city is restoring the marina to pre-Hurricane Michael conditions.

Other improvements include ADA access, and updates to water, sewer, and other utilities.

There will be 104 boat slips available.

Even with all the dredging and construction underway, the marina is still open.

“You can still go fish off the pier, we have an active fish cleaning station that’s there, we’ve got the marina store that’s there, you’ve got the commercial charters that are there as well so there’s a lot of activities, gas, fuel, there’s a lot of activities are still operating,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.

Work will begin as soon as the city has all the proper permits. City officials said it could take up to two years to complete the project.