PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday afternoon the non-profit organization Floriopolis held its annual Art Break Day.

“It’s our big day today, so we take over the historic St Andrew’s and put free art experiences at every merchant in the historic district,” Creative Director of Floriopolis Heather Parker said.

The non-profit has been putting on the event since 2014.

“There’s a lot,” Parker said. “There’s more than 20. Less than 50.”

Stores across historic St. Andrews offer different art activities for residents to enjoy.

“At the publishing museum they can make an infinity cube,” Parker said. “At Twisted Tucan you can paint your own Tucan and take it home and even keep your paintbrushes, and contribute to a community painting they have. Down at Gypsy Willow you can make a beaded sun catcher. Folklore you can make a bee. Down at BurgunBarrel you can pose for photo ops with paper bag heads, which are fabulous. Watercolor at Luna Moona.”

Fifth grader Adam Drost said his favorite activity was at Floriopolis.

“I like when we are stamping the bags with, like, colors and you get to make your own bag,” Drost said.

Drost said each store has something unique to offer.

“All I know is our stuff, and then one of the packages you open the card is a butterfly comes out. One of the twisty ones,” Drost said.

