ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – St. Andrews is preparing to turn Beck Avenue into the French Quarter for this year’s Mardi Gras celebration.

Sunjammers owner Brad Stephens said they’ve spent the week stocking their shelves to prepare for the crowds.

“It is one of our largest traffic days of the year,” Stephens said. “We have more people walk through our front door and look at our products.”

Long-awaited Bay High STEM building finally open

He said each year thousands of people line the streets of Beck Avenue.

Stephens said he doesn’t necessarily sell his biggest ticket items on Mardi Gras. But the weekend always kick starts the sales for the rest of the season.

“We sell tons of hats, t-shirts, sunscreen on that day,” Stephens said. “It’s a very big day for those and then people they look around and talk with their friends and we hear a lot of stories, ‘If you get one then I’ll get one.’ and we start seeing those people in the weeks and months to come.”

Panama City tourism officials said the event brings in $500,000 to $700,000 each year. This year, they are expecting to make over one million.

Co-owner of Uncle Ernie’s Sean Lyon said they are expecting to see major crowds for the big party.

After months of searching, PCPD catches murder suspect

“The difference between Mardi Gras and a regular weekend is it is full from the time we open pretty much from the time we close,” Lyon said.

Lyon said there will be a bar outside Uncle Ernie’s as well as live music in their parking lot.

He said they will also be serving traditional cajun dishes.

The celebration kicks off Friday at 4:30 p.m. with the kid’s parade on Beck Avenue. The main parade will be on Saturday at 2 p.m.