PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The market at St. Andrews hosted its annual Salty Dog Day and crowned their new Salty Dog Mayor.

The year-and-a-half-year-old golden doodle name Bouy beat out two other four-legged competitors with the campaign slogan “Bouy will keep you afloat”.

As Mayor Bouy will be at all of St. Andrew’s significant events including the Christmas tree lighting and holiday parades.

Bouy’s campaign manager said mayoralship runs in his blood.

“So Bouy he is actually related to the first ever St Andrew’s dog, Mayer Daisy May in 2018,” Bouy’s Campaign Manager and Dad Trey Routt said. “He started running last year, but he had to drop out for medical reasons. And this year he ran again and now is the mayor. He’s ready for a lot of shaking hands and kissing babies down here in St Andrew’s at all the shops and restaurants.”

Residents voted online with each vote raising $1 for Operation Spay Bay. A community effort to reduce the number of animals that are put down in kill shelters.