PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new orthopedic surgeon recently brought his skills to the Panhandle area. The Louisiana native has established himself as a sports orthopedic surgeon doctor with a local practice.

Doctor Nelson Mead is a well-established sports orthopedic surgeon and fellowship-trained sports medicine specialist. Becoming an orthopedic surgeon was a lifelong dream inspired by his father.

“To see a man basically go to work every day for something that never felt like a job to him was also something that really struck me,” Mead said. “It’s fun to now be able to relate to him on that level.”

Mead received his Bachelor’s degree from American University and then completed his master’s and residency at Tulane. He then went on to Los Angeles to pursue his fellowship at Kerlan Jobe.

“It’s considered the original sports medicine program in the country and it’s arguably the best sports medicine program in the country and to train under some of the legends and some of the pioneers in the field of sports medicine was extraordinary,” Mead said. “You know, whether we were taking care of USC Trojans football, or the Los Angeles Dodgers or we took care of all sorts of athletes, I mean, we even took over Weekend Warriors and so to see it done by the best in the world was an amazing opportunity.”

Six months ago his career brought him to Panama City.

“See the enormous growth and potential this place has and so it’s not just growth in the adults it’s growth in the youth age groups as well and so I felt like this would be a great opportunity to really build something and bring something to these people so that they no longer necessarily had to leave and go to Pensacola,” Mead said.

Mead said seeing the improvements in his patients makes his job worth it.

“You kind of go on that journey with them to get them back and that journey is not always smooth, it’s not always easy but to see ultimately when you get them to that point where they finally feel like everything was worth it and they’re back to where they were before anything happened, it’s incredibly rewarding,” Mead said.

Mead said he has hundreds of patients already and plans to expand his services in the future.

“Build a lot more infrastructure, build a lot more resources available for athletes around here so that they have all the best available care that they can get,” Mead said.

Dr. Mead sees youth and adults for any sports orthopedic-related injury. He hopes to see many new patients in the future. His office is located on Jenks avenue.