Courtesy of the City of Panama City.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The speed limit on Jenks Avenue is going through a permanent change starting this summer.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Panama City, the speed limit on Jenks Avenue between State Road 390 and West 15th Street (U.S. 98) will permanently change to 40 mph as of June 1.

The change is a five mph increase on Jenks Avenue between State Road 390 to West 23rd Street and a five mph decrease between West 23rd Street to West 15th Street.

The speed limit on Jenks Avenue south of 15th Street will remain 30 mph.

The decision was made jointly by Bay County and the City of Panama City as State Road 390 and Baldwin Road are maintained by the County.

Road signs displaying the new speed limit will also be installed June 1, with digital message boards placed along Jenks Avenue to alert drivers of the change.