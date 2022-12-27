PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Southwest Airlines have canceled nearly every flight out of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport through the end of the year.

In a press release Tuesday, Southwest said the cancelation and delays are the results of repercussions from last week’s winter storms. In addition to problems with the airline’s out-of-date computer systems.

Every Southwest flight schedule to depart from EPC Tuesday was either delayed or canceled altogether.

With so many flights canceled many people have found that changing their flight to a later date isn’t an option.

“This morning got up and we’re notified that the flights were canceled,” Chicago native Keith Conklin said. “So we tried to look for other flights and everything was unavailable from there so we figured we would rent a car.”

Panama City natives are being affected by cancellations across the nation.

“When [my family] arrived in Nashville, they were told the flight is canceled,” Panama City resident and business owner Alamgir Khan said. “My wife with my two-year-old daughter, seven-year-old son, and 11-year-old daughter.”

Khan said the airline didn’t provide his family with any accommodation.

“For that many hours, [my wife] was standing on two feet,” Khan said. “My son was sleeping on the floor, my daughter was sleeping on the floor and there was no help and there’s no food and nothing.”

Southwest Airline flight cancellations are expected to continue through the end of the week.

The U.S. Department of Transportation issued a statement on Twitter Tuesday morning that said “they are concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations…..and will be investigating whether the cancellations could have been preventable.”