PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Southport man who killed another man learned his fate Friday morning.

Jeremiah Beazley, 46, shot and killed Bryan Anderson in March of 2021.

During his sentencing, Beazley continued to claim that he acted in self-defense when he killed Anderson. Anderson’s wife told Judge Dustin Stephenson how much she missed him and how she wanted Beazley to be sentenced to life in prison.

Investigators found Beazley shortly after the slaying attempting to hide the gun in the woods. Beazley took the stand Thursday and argued that he was attacked and defended himself but he did not convince jurors. They only deliberated for about 40 minutes before finding him guilty.

Along with second-degree murder, Beazley was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Stephenson sentenced him to 15 years in prison on the firearm charge and to life in prison on the murder charge.

“You will spend the rest of your days on this earth with the Department of Corrections,” Stephenson said.