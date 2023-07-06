PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Southport man was found guilty of second-degree murder Thursday.

Jeremiah Beazley, 46, shot and killed Bryan Anderson in March of 2021.

Investigators found Beazley shortly after the slaying attempting to hide the gun in the woods. Beazley took the stand Thursday but apparently did not convince jurors. They only deliberated for about 40 minutes before finding him guilty.

Along with second-degree murder, Beazley was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

The sentencing is scheduled for tomorrow morning.