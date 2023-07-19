PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Millville’s ongoing Snug Harbor project is getting new additions.

As construction costs revealed to be lowered than expected, the city plans to use there newfound surplus on adding a pavilion, which includes walking paths and benches.

The harbor is a grant-funded project that will give boaters greater access to St. Andrews Bay through Watson Bayou.

After pavilion costs, the city estimates they will still have leftover funds.

“”When they realized that they were under and that we had some room for other improvements, they brought it to the table. And even with that, we’re still going to have some money left over, probably a little over $100,000,” said Ward 1 Commissioner Jenna Haligas.

City officials suggest putting the extra money towards the Joe Moody Harris Park. No vote has been made.

Even as additions are made to the harbor, Haligas still assures that the project will be completed on time. The project is slated to be finished in September.