PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The famous airplane that used to reside on top of Smitty’s Barbecue & Salad Bar now has a new home.

History Class Brewing Company was able to salvage the aircraft and currently has it on display. The brewing company, which is known for its wide variety of historic Panama City relics, gets to add another little slice of history to the growing collection.

The airplane used to actually be a functional go-kart that Smitty himself used to drive around.

Even though Smitty’s Barbecue has been torn down, the legacy of the restaurant is still alive and well at History Class Brewing Company.

“At history class. We are all about celebrating the past and doing our best to preserve history. This is just more of our mission happening in front of you. We are going to keep this thing in good condition. Well, it’s been in pretty rough condition now. We’re going to keep it in its condition and just have it up there for everyone to see because our past is important for our future,” said History Class Brewing Company Creative Director Eric Darnell.

History Class Brewing Company plans on putting Smitty’s airplane on the roof of the building.

The goal is to put the plane on the roof by the July 4 weekend.