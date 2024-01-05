PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ever get so angry or stressed you feel like destroying something? A new downtown business wants to give you an outlet to take out those frustrations.

The Rage Cage opened today. You can go into what they call a “Rage Room” and take out your hostility on glass cups, mugs, old computer equipment, and more. You can arm yourself with a baseball bat, crowbar, and sledgehammer as your weapon of choice.

Friday’s grand opening featured an old car to destroy. Guests are properly suited in coveralls, gloves, and goggles to protect them from the mayhem they’re creating. Rage Cage Owner Chris Schoennmann said he’s excited to bring a new activity to the area.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth downtown, especially after the hurricane, having something for the local community. There’s a big tourism season coming up, so I just wanted to bring something new, something fresh,” Schoennmann said.

A 30-minute session is $25 a person during this weekend’s grand opening, and $35 beginning next week. They also feature axe throwing. If you have some junk around the house or office you want to get rid of, Rage Cage accepts donations.