PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sitting on Business 98 the Goshen Evangelistic Ministries is part of the 32401 community, one of the poorest zip codes in Bay County.

Founder Phyllis Grier said that by design. She wanted the church, which also acts as a community resource and recovery center, to be easily accessible to those who need it the most.

“I live local,” John Fera said. “And I was just coming back from a dollar store on my bicycle. I saw this going on, and I know sometimes when they run out, they run out. And things have been tough for us lately.”

Fera grabbed a wagon and quite literally ran back to Goshen.

“I wanted to make sure I get in line,” Fera said. “So we could get whatever it might be they given because times are tough.”

Fera lives with his wife and son. Without Saturday’s giveaway away he said they would have eaten bread and butter for dinner.

“I bought butter this morning at the dollar store and we would have bread and butter,” Fera said. “And now we can have a real breakfast, a real lunch, and a real dinner. Thanks to this place.”

Fera’s family was just one of the many Goshen helps every month.

“Generally, we can feed anywhere between 350 and 475 people,” Grier said. “And generally, it’s done in an hour and a half.”

This month, the church gave out 5,000 pounds of groceries.

“There’s hams, turkeys, chicken,” Grier said. “Oftentimes there may be some seafood. There’s pork, there’s hot dogs there is pre-prepared foods that all they need to do is stick in the microwave.”

The Goshen church’s work doesn’t end when the monthly food drives.

After the church’s 11 a.m. service every Sunday they feed the homeless. They also have free showers, washers, and dryers available to anyone who needs them.

