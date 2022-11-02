PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sims Veteran nursing home and Emerald Coast Rotary Club sponsored the veteran’s game at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach.

Military and American flags greeted each player as they got off the bus.

“It means a lot to me because, all these people especially the veterans that are with me, we’ve all done our part as far as protecting the USA,” Airforce Veteran Henry Wolf said.

The Miracle League game started with each player receiving a medal followed by a ceremony called, “Angels in the Outfield.” Sims honored 16 veterans who have passed away in the past year at the nursing home. The games have been going on for eight years.

The Rotary Club said there is no age limit out on the field. Veterans from 80- years old to 101 took part in the one-inning game. Every Veteran got a chance to bat and play the field.

101-year-old Airforce Veteran Edward S. Johnson served in the Airforce said, the Miracle League game is a special time he looks forward to each year.

“It’s just great, to get out here and be entertained by other people. We hope that we entertain some people, you know,” Johnson said. “It’s just wonderful.”

The game ended with a tie of 10 to 10. The Rotary Club said the biannual game is a small gesture to thank veterans who served our country.