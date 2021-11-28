Shoppers weigh in on if Thanksgiving was more expensive this year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Thanksgiving weekend is just about wrapped up in the Panhandle, with many grateful to be able to celebrate once again with family and friends.

But this year, there was some worry that the cost of putting together a Thanksgiving dinner would be higher.

Between supply chain issues, labor shortages, and the rising cost of transportation, it seemed a trip to the grocery store would make a bigger dent in peoples’ wallets than usual.

But that didn’t seem to be the case in Panama City.

Local shoppers said they did not notice much of a difference and were able to get everything they needed for their thanksgiving feasts.

“They actually were pretty good… They were pretty well stocked on everything that we wanted so we were able to get everything for all of the traditional stuff that we do on thanksgiving so it was really nice,” shopper Rod Bruce said. “The meats were a little bit pricier, but everything else was pretty standard, but you get what you get, so you have to get the good quality meat so that’s what you pay for.”

Bruce also said he is glad to see the area bouncing back after everything that has happened over the last three years.