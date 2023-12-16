PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, the annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ kicked off at Walmart at 23rd Street in Panama City.

Every year local law enforcement teams up with the Harley Owner’s Group of Panama City.

To ensure every child in Bay County gets at least one present for Christmas.

Armed with $100 in cash and an officer by their side kids are set free in Walmart to buy whatever their heart desires.

President of ‘All Things Panama City Outreach’ charity Chris Jennings said sometimes what kids get surprises them.

“Quite honestly, most of the time they don’t even buy for themselves,” President of “All Things Panama City Outreach Chris Jennings said. “They buy for their family members and their brothers and sisters.”

This year in addition to the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Florida, the organizations also invited those at the anchorage children’s homes.

To make this event possible throughout the year ‘All Things Panama City Outreach’ raises money. One of their biggest donors is the Harley Owner Group of Panama City Beach.

“They’re amazing supporters of our charity and I’ve worked with them for years on this,” Jennings said. “And this has become a running theme. They actually will stand at the end of the checkout line. And if any child goes over, they just open up their wallets and they and they give to make up the overages.”

The organizations’ support does not go unrecognized by families.

“It definitely helps the household a little bit, so it gives her an opportunity to go meet people and get what she wants to get,” the father of one participant Casey Barnes said.

Panama City Police Department’s Sergeant Becky Turner said this is one of her favorite events every year.

“Being able to do this is just one more thing where the kids get to see us as humans, not with the uniform,” Turner said. “But just as humans as well, and being able to give to them with something they might not get for Christmas.”