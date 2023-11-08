PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man with a local criminal history was sentenced to 85 years in prison this week.

Kelcey Frank Jones, 34, was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm and shooting into a building in October. On Tuesday, Jones faced sentencing on that charge along with three additional charges of violating his probation in previous cases.

Judge Shanon Young Gay, Circuit Court Judge sentenced Jones to 15 years each consecutively on the violation of probation charges.

Prosecutor Barbara Beasley presented evidence that Jones was a habitual felony offender, which enhanced his potential penalty on the final charge, ordering a 30-year sentence for shooting into a building. It’ll run consecutively to the other sentences giving Jones a total of 85 years in prison.

Beasley called the victim and Panama City Police officers involved in the case to prove that on March 11, 2019, the defendant had an altercation with the victim, pulled a .380 caliber pistol, and shot the victim 5 times. Evidence showed the shots were fired after the victim fell to the floor. Jones fled the scene, however, the victim was taken to the hospital and survived.

Jones was picked from a photo lineup by the victim and other witnesses.