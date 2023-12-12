PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant donated more than $6,000 to the “Stuff the Bus” toy drive.

The “Stuff the Bus” crew’s goal is to collect 12,000 toys this year. They’re halfway to achieving that goal, and the check Sharky presented will help contribute to the mission.

All of the money will go towards purchasing toys for local underprivileged kids. Restaurant owners say it’s important to give back to the community, especially during Christmas time.

“Christmas is about giving,” Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant Owner Derrick Bennett said. “The greatest gift we ever got from God was his only son, Jesus Christ, and that’s Skip’s heart, that’s my heart, that’s Sharky’s heart. This time of year especially, we want to motivate people that this is a great man, a great organization, and you should come out and support him.”

Skip says he’s not coming down from the top of the bus until he reaches 12,000 toy donations, even if that means staying up there for more than 12 days.