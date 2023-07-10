PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who was already a registered sex offender was charged after he allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

Timothy Weldon was arrested Saturday after an investigation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they learned Weldon engaged in sex acts with the girl multiple times. They also examined a video where Weldon admitted to the crimes.

However, during his interview with law enforcement, Weldon denied the allegations. He is charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.