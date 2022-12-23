PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —The Panhandle isn’t being directly impacted by the severe weather that’s plaguing most of the nation but local air travel is still feeling the impact.

It was nearly 11 a.m. on Friday before a flight took off from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

“We can look at for various reasons as we look at the weather map, we know that as the airplane transitions across the country, it’s going to have impacts if it’s going through different weather, weather fronts,” ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

According to McClennan, physically getting planes to the airport has been a major part of the problem.

Officials said many of the delays travelers are experiencing on Friday are the result of weather and staffing issues at other airports across the nation.

“The really important thing is to check ahead of time before you go to the airport to look and see whether your flights are on time,” McClellan said.

The following airlines are offering either travel vouchers or waiving change fees: Spirit, Frontier, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, United, and JetBlue.

Everyone’s deals are a little different, so you’re going to want to check it out online.

Click here to check the status of your flight.