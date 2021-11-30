Several lift stations in Panama City to be rebuilt and refurbished

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — City commissioners are continuing to work on Panama City’s aging and failing wastewater systems, some damaged by Hurricane Michael.

They voted on Tuesday to accept a grant that will allow them to upgrade some of the lift stations.

Lift stations help pump wastewater from a lower elevation to a higher elevation in order to send it to the wastewater treatment facility.

The more than $2.5 million grant will go to rebuild or significantly refurbishment 13 lift stations around the city.

“There was a lot of damage to the city, which included the damage to the water and sewer lines of the city,” city manager Mark McQueen said. “These lift stations need to be repaired, and or replaced in order to have a sanitary sewer system that’s dependable and reliable and supports the needs of our city and citizens.”

McQueen said the project will take a significant amount of time, with the design process taking six to eight months. The project will then go to bid.