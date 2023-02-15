Editor’s note: Information given to News 13 by law enforcement was inaccurate. This story has been updated to reflect new details provided by law enforcement.

Panama City, Fla (WMBB) — Panama City Police shut down the eastbound lanes of 23rd street tonight after a three-car pile-up.

Panama City Police stated that a white car was in the westbound lanes of 23rd Street turning south onto State Ave. The driver pulled in front of a blue car heading east on 23rd Street and then hit a third vehicle.

Paramedics took several people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.