PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a beautiful day to enjoy some drinks and spend time with four-legged friends.

Dogs & Drinks in Panama City hosted a hound meet-up day on Sunday. All hounds received free entry.

While adults enjoyed refreshing beverages, the dogs ran around, chasing tennis balls, dipping in the doggy pool, and making new fur-ever friends.

‘Ruferee’ Gillian Haught said she keeps an eye on them but ultimately they can have fun running around the park.

“We’re pretty much just going to let them do their own thing. We’ll let them play as much as possible,” Haught said. “Pretty much just letting them socialize, and do their own thing because they’ve all got their own little behaviors. But most dogs have parents that can come out, have a drink, and everybody just gets to enjoy themselves.”

All dogs in attendance had to show proof of vaccines and be dog and human-friendly.