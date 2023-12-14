6 PM UPDATE : ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Traffic will be blocked on 15th Street in Panama City for several hours after a serious accident at 15th Street and N. Palo Alto Avenue.

Officials said the crash requires a traffic homicide investigation and that traffic is being diverted both east and westbound on 15th Street. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.

Police said a motorcyclist struck another car in the westbound lane of 15th Street at about 1:45 p.m. The motorcyclist had serious injuries and was rushed to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. The driver of the car also suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital as well.