PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The No Name Lounge hosted its second annual Pig Roast Luau on Saturday, benefitting Shriners Children’s.

There were pork plates for $15 dollars each. The family-friendly event had live music and a cotton candy maker for the kids.

The big hit of the event was the $10 raffle. Some of the items being raffled off were two autographed guitars, one signed by Paul McCartney.

Last year’s event raised over $20,000 and No Name’s brand manager Darian Overway said this year is lining up to be even better.

“With the impact that we had last year, it just kind of motivated us to just do bigger and better this year to that we could even contribute as much as we did so I think it’s feeling really great, it feels good so far, as many people that are here, but I just really hope everybody else enjoys it as much as we do,” Overway said.

The funds raised will be used by the Shaddai Shriners to provide transportation, food, and housing to families and children being treated in Shriners Children’s hospitals.