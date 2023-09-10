PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One organization is giving back to the community in style. Save the Closet returned to Papa Joe’s Bayside for a clothing giveaway.

To commemorate the five-year mark of Hurricane Michael, Save the Closet is giving free clothes to those in need.

Since its start, the organization has given away to over 21,000 people in six states at 52 different giveaways.

Over a hundred people showed up, with a long line starting at the entrance half an hour before the event began.

“One of our goals is to revisit towns like we’re doing for ours right now or five years later, is to go back to places that we served after a major disaster and come back a few years and, you know, give them other things that they can use for the next phase of life,” said Save the Closet Founder Katy Pinson.

Clothes for people of all ages and shoes too to top it off.

The Panama City community is extremely grateful for the work that Pinson has put into the Save the Closet initiative.

“I have had experience in the past where I’ve taken calls and I really have been flattered and honored for what they contribute and what they give out to the community. And truthfully, for that being free, I mean, they put a hard lot of work in it and everything,” said Attendee Laura Miller.

Miller’s been coming to the Save the Closet event yearly.

“Well, we’ve got a lot more clothes and stuff out here. And as you can see, there’s a lot of people out here today, but it just keeps growing,” said Miller.

Those who showed up are hopeful people will donate to the organization.

“I encourage everyone to come out if you have things to donate, Like I said, donate them and you got to get rewarded in your own way,” said Attendee Mary Anne Brown.

The event organizer said she loves the community here.

“There’s no community like our community. When one person is in need, then we’re all in need and we just rise to help them. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Save the Closet Employee Karen Key Smith.

If you missed the clothing giveaway you can visit the Save the Closet retail store at 12202 Hutchison Blvd Ste 400, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 or check out their website.