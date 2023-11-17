PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach man traveled to Panama City Beach to meet a minor for sex, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

An arrest affidavit states that 30-year-old, Antonio Gomez Perez texted a person he thought was willing to have sex with him for money. The person responded that they were 15, police wrote.

Gomez responded “okay, and how much do you charge? sex with you.” Gomez then agreed to pay $150. The defendant traveled to meet the victim, confirming his location by sending a photograph, according to an arrest affidavit.

During a post-Miranda interview, the defendant told police he was at the location solely to purchase a coffee. After Gomez was confronted by investigators with information regarding his actions he admitted, he was meeting a person he thought was underage for sex, police wrote.

Gomez was charged with traveling to meet a minor, solicitation of a minor for sexual acts, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He was also charged with possession of cocaine.