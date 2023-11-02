PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – For some, the holiday season began Wednesday. The Salvation Army is no exception.

The organization is already calling for volunteers to ring their famous red bells to celebrate the holiday season.

“The best way to do it, and you can do it by yourself. If you are in a group, whether for Sunday school classes or yoga friends or whatever, that can help us do a few hours on the caroling, and what it entails is to be there, be courteous, just say hi to everybody,” said Corps Officer Captain Arnaldo Pena.

If you’d like to register, click here.