PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Are you looking to help the homeless? Well now is your time to do so with the Salvation Army.

Florida is currently in the top 3 of homeless people in the U.S. according to Maj. Edward Binnix of the Salvation Army.

With summer right around the corner, it is important families have something to eat.

“The need is great because, for so many families, their kids eat lunch at school during the day. Some of them have breakfast as well,” Binnix said. “So, families that have kids at home over the summertime, their food budgets are really getting hit hard because of having to feed three meals a day to their kids while they’re not in school.”

The food pantry is low and Binnix encourages people who donate, but he also wants to make sure that the food you donate is not out-of-date and that everyone can use it.

The food drive continues through Friday, Apr 21.

You can donate canned goods and non-perishable items at the Salvation Army Center on 15th Street, the Salvation Army Family Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, or at our News 13 Studio on Harrison Avenue during regular business hours.

