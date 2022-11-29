PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This year, News 13 has partnered with Bill Cramer Chevrolet for the Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund.

Major Ed Binnix presented a surprise $50,000 donation live in the studio during the News 13’s Live at 5. This year’s Empty Stocking fund is accelerating but is still below the goal of $200,000.

If you would like to donate, you can mail them directly to the Salvation Army located at 1824 West 15th Street in Panama City. Make sure to write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo section.

Checks can also be dropped off by the deposit box in the Bill Cramer Chevrolet showroom, 2251 W. 23rd St. in Panama City.

Donations can also be made online, by clicking here.