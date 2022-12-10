PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local man has been giving back to the Panhandle community for 44 years. Mike Jones, or Salvage Santa, is a retired Bay District Schools police officer.

Each holiday season, he gives away hundreds of bikes.

“We put together over 100 bicycles in about two hours,” Jones said. “We had about 50 people here, scouts and their parents and the truth masters. It didn’t take them long at all and we just loaded 75 of them up in a U-Haul truck on their way to the Glenwood Center.”

Jones said the scouts who have helped him year after year have a bright future ahead of them.

“All these kids out here, they’re the future Salvage Santas, they are future leaders of this community and our elected officials, our schoolteachers, our principals, our law enforcement officers, and medical these guys are the future and to have them come out to do community service work at their age is fantastic,” Jones said.

They appreciate Jones just as much.

“Mr. Mike, he’s not only a hero in our community, but probably one of the biggest community service providers in this area, in Bay County, and the example you’re giving to these young scouts, and they’re going to pass that on when they get older and there are no words to provide to thank you enough for what you’ve done in all the many years,” volunteer Joe Hijak said.

Year 44 will mark the end of Jones’ time as Salvage Santa. He will be passing the bike project to Gulf Marine Owner Rich Johnson.

“Mike Jones is retiring and I am going to stay on and do the best I can,” Johnson said. “Those are some huge shoes to fill but just for the years that he’s put into this, the passion, the drive, he’s just got just such a love from the community and I just think to honor him and just for him to know that that he’s made a difference in people’s lives, especially mine.”

Jones has full faith in Johnson to continue putting smiles on hundreds of kids’ faces.

“He’s a very community-oriented person, I love Rich Johnson to death, and he will do a great job taking over this part of the program,” Jones said.

The bikes are donated to Early Education and Care, The Knights of Pythias out of Gulf County, and the Glenwood Center.

Jones said wants people to know he is not sick and that his work for the community won’t stop there.

He is retiring to pursue his next project. In 2025 Salvage Santa will be back giving away Christmas trees that he is currently growing in Washington county.