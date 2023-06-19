PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — On Friday, Travis Brady and two of his friends went off of Saint Andrew Bay to fish red snapper, when they saw three people in distress, those plans changed.

Brady saw the Shell Island Mercantile shop, its owners Chris and Sarah Bourque were stranded as the severe currents carried them.

“Right then and there in my mind, I was just thinking somebody’s got to get into the water and get these people,” said Brady, a firefighter paramedic.

They made their way back, arriving at the now flipped store, along with the flipped pontoon boat of Boyd Johnson, a close friend of the Bourques.

In a Facebook post shared by Brady, GoPro footage was able to capture the entirety of the rescue.

While Johnson and the Bourques were in the water, Brady and his friends made unsuccessful efforts to save their boat and store, opting instead to save something more important: their lives.

“The things that were going through my head were, um, just make sure everybody gets home safe,” said Brady. “Us, the men on the boat, the people in the business, and just do the best we can with what we have.”

The Bourques and Johnson were able to successfully swim back to land, and the Bourques have seen an overwhelming amount of community support, with their GoFundMe page raising almost $7,000 as of Monday evening.

If you would like to donate to the Shell Island Mercantile GoFundMe, click here.