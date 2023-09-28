PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County School Superintendent Mark Mcqueen spent part of his week touring schools with Sheriff Tommy Ford and State Attorney Larry Basford to address safety issues.

The district-wide safety tour targeted all of Bay County’s middle and high schools. District officials and local law enforcement say it’s important to educate students about their actions and consequences.

“We think it’s very important to make sure it’s very clear what the rules are and the laws are regarding weapons and threats and violence and fights and drugs and alcohol and vape pens, all of those things that are problems for young people,” said McQueen.

Bad behavior started as soon as students returned to school in August and has continued. Authorities have had to deal with threats of violence, drug use, and weapons on campuses, creating safety issues. McQueen said the district has had to expel some students for threatening other students and staff.

“I think students do respond when they understand what the rules are and what the laws are, and they’re very clear about it. The message that I’m sharing with them is to stay on the right path.”

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford and Florida State Attorney Larry Basford also spoke at the assemblies. They talked about the serious consequences students will face if they commit a crime at school. Sheriff Ford encourages parents to be involved in their children’s lives to prevent these incidents from occurring.

“There’s no Fourth Amendment to the Constitution at your home. You’re allowed to search your house, search their phone, be all up in their business,” said Ford.



Students can submit anonymous tips to Fortify Florida if they see or hear of any suspicious or illegal activities in their schools. They should also talk to a trusted adult such as a teacher or parent.