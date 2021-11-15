Rutherford students helping to Stuff the Bus through Turkey Bowl Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Rutherford High School students are working hard to ensure that no child wakes up on Christmas morning without a present.

The school will host its fifth annual Turkey Bowl flag football tournament.

“Students can pay $2 to play or donate a toy to stuff the bus,” said event organizer, Lin Byrd.

Stuff the Bus is a local fundraiser that collects new, unopened gifts to donate to local Toys for Tots organizations.

Local schools in the area compete to raise the most toys per size of their student body. The award is very special to students as it honors one of their faculty members, and they are working hard to win the trophy this year and reach their goal of donating 1500 toys.

“The award is named after teacher Jennifer Alvis. She died unexpectedly last year, and we are working to honor her with our team, “From Hearts to Hands,” said senior Kira Nguyen.

Daylyn Davis is playing on the team as well and also is a student-athlete for the school’s football team.

“It’ll be exciting to play and give back,” he said.

The school is looking for community members to sponsor teams for the cost of $25 or donate toys to drop-off locations. You can become a sponsor by clicking this link.

The locations are Rutherford High School, Tracey’s Fine Jewelry, Sister’s Medical Clinic, or Aaron’s.