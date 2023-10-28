PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rutherford High School held its first-ever “Spooky Fall Festival” Saturday.

The event was put on by the Beta Club. A national organization that seeks to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership, and service in students.

The Rutherford chapter sought to hold an event for kids in the community where they could come trick or treat and have fun.

Rutherford teacher and Beta Club sponsor Rebecca Stuart said the event was completely free to the public.

“So we had some face painting and a dunk booth, and we created a Nerf gun battle with ghosts,” Stuart said. “So they got to shoot Nerf guns at paper Ghost on the Wall. That was probably the best hit of the day.”

The dozen vendors who attended the event all paid a $50 fee which will go towards helping to fund the group’s trip to the state competition in January.

Stuart said the group plans on making the festival an annual event.