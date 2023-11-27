PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students at one Bay County School are now getting help with a number of things that will hopefully improve their academic performance.

Last week the University of Central Florida approved Rutherford Middle and High School’s to be a community partnership school.

The community partnership provides the school with the ability to support students and families with the help of businesses and social service organizations.

Rutherford’s partnership includes Bay District schools, the Children’s Home Society of Florida, Gulf Coast State College, and PanCare Health, all providing free school-based services.

UCF pays the cost.

“We’re also meeting some of those social needs that they have because we know that it’s hard to teach a student who’s hungry, it’s hard to teach a student who’s cold. So, if we have some of those services, it makes our job as educators a lot easier,” said Rutherford High School Principal Dr. Todd Mitchell.

Mitchell believes the partnership will improve both students’ attendance and grades.

The school will be surveying all students to find out which services they need the most.