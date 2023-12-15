PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Rotary Club is once again honoring veterans this Christmas.

They’re partnering with Wreaths Across America, which places wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in local cemeteries.

The “Wel” company delivered more than 500 wreaths from Maine Friday afternoon to the Evergreen Gardens Cemetery off Highway 231. They’ll be placed on veterans’ graves during a ceremony Saturday morning. Rotary Club members encourage the public to help them honor these men and women.

“We put a wreath on each and each grave, and what we do is we salute that grave, and then we mention that person’s name,” Former Panama City Rotary Club President John Byrne said. “It’s a way of keeping people alive forever. The history behind that goes back really millions of years to the pharaohs of Egypt. They used to do the same thing because I never wanted to be forgotten.”

Again, that ceremony takes place at Evergreen Gardens off Highway 231 at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine.