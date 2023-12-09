PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jerry Simmons is going to bed in his brand new room tonight thanks to a Bay County non-profit ‘Rooms with a Purpose’.

The organization seeks to help kids across the panhandle with life-challenging illnesses.

Simmons said his very happy with his new room.

Sherry Melton started ‘Rooms with a Purpose’ in 2018 after being inspired by the TV show ‘Secret Millionaire’.

Since then she has redone dozens of rooms for kids across the panhandle.

“These kids are going through so much medically and they spend so much time in their rooms that we just want them to feel like this is their space,” Melton said. “That this was created just for them. And when they’re in it, we want them to know that they are loved and that people came and did this just for them.”

Her latest remodel was for 12-year-old Jerry Simmons who has both autism and cerebral palsy.

“We come in, we meet the families, we find out what their wants and needs are,” Melton said. “We pick a theme for the room. We pick colors for the room, and then the family knows nothing else. So everything is a surprise for when they come home for the reveal.”

When Melton met Simmons it was clear his passions were with Auburn football and video games.

With these themes in mind Simmons and her crew got to work.

Her team made a TV cabinet that resembles Simmon’s favorite video game system the Nintendo Switch.

And a custom bed to help him keep everything organized.

Topping off the room was an autographed ball by Mr. Kick Six himself Chris Davis.

Simmons said he loves his new room.

