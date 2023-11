PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Wednesday at 7:30 pm, Panama City Police responded to the scene involving a single-vehicle rollover accident.

The incident occurred on 23rd Street in front of Cadence Bank.

Police say one person was in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

Police say traffic is blocked off in that area. Motorists are urged to take another route.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.