PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A road closure north of Bay High School is still closed three years after a temporary closure was slated to end.

In 2018, Panama City commissioners approved to temporarily close the road to place 46 portables near Bay High as it went post-Hurricane Michael renovations.

The approval comes two years after commissioners denied Bay District School’s closure requests after resident pushback.

The closure was slated to end in 2020. The last portable left Bay High in 2022.

News 13 reached out to city officials for comment. They said they’re sending the issue to the City Attorney to find out the status of the closure.