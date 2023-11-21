PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This year restaurants in the Panhandle are open and serving up special Thanksgiving options for families.

Tarpons Southern Cuisine – Celebrate the holiday with a delectable buffet of $49 for adults and $20 for 12 and under, and ages 4 and under are free. Reservations are required. To book call 850-402-5100

Location: 7 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, Fl

Shuckums Oyster Pub & Seafood Grill – Shuckums invites you to savor the spirit of Thanksgiving with a coastal twist. They’ll be open on Thanksgiving from 11 am to 7 pm.

Location: 15614 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, Fl

Patches Pub & grill – For just $17.99 indulge in Patches Pubs & grill Thanksgiving menu from 11 am to 11 pm featuring roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, and herb stuffing. Pumpkin pecan butterscotch bread pudding will be available too.

Location: 4723 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach, Fl

Margaritaville – From 11 am to 9 pm swap out the ordinary for a tropical holiday twist. Reserve your spot in advance for seating.

Location: 16230 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, Fl

Harpoon Harry’s – Enjoy all-you-can-eat turkey, shrimp, scallops, and dessert bar from 11 am-7 pm. Adults are $49.95, kids 4-11 are $24.95, kids 3 and under eat free. Reservations are required by calling 850-234-6060.

Location: 12627 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, Fl

Hammerhead Fred’s– There will be an excellent option of Thanksgiving buffet options like Cajun roasted turkey and parmesan flounder from 11 am-5 pm. Adults are $30.95 and Kids under 12 are $15.95. Walk-ins are welcome, but for faster seating make reservations online.

Cracker Barrel – Come in for a Turkey and Dressing meal or add some extra to your Thanksgiving feast from 11 am-9 pm.

Location: 530 East 23rd Street Panama City, Fl

Saltwater Grill – From 11 am-7 pm Saltwater Grill will be serving a traditional style Thanksgiving buffet from lobster bisque to herb roasted salmon and cheesecake. Reservations and walk-ins are welcome. Adults are $42, children under 12 are $21, and kids 3 years & under eat free.

Location: 11040 Hutchison Blvd Panama City Beach, Fl

Runaway Island – Looking for a laid-back beachfront experience this Thanksgiving? Runaway Island is a perfect spot. There will be a wide range of options from beef tenderloin to delicious sides from 10:30 am- 6 pm. Adults are $34.95 and $20 for kids 12 years old and under. There will also be a self-serve to-go option.

Location: 14521 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, Fl