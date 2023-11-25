PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- In honor of the 12th Annual ‘Small Business Saturday’ Bay County residents broke out their wallets and hit the streets.

For many brick-and-mortar stores “Small Business Saturday” is one of their biggest days of the year.

“We had people lined up about an hour and a half for we opened the doors this morning in front of the stores and take part of those doorbuster sales,” Owner of Sunjammers Brad Stephens said.

Every year St. Andrew’s business owners encouraged residents to put their money where their heart is and make a meaningful purchase from a business in the community.

“When you shop local, it’s you take a little piece of that small business with you wherever you go,” Owner of Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations, Kathie Patterson said.

Despite having been in business for 25 years Stephens said the annual holiday sale is still a big deal.

“We always wonder, are people actually going to show up?” Stephen said. “We do all of this work with promotion and getting the stores ready and then we’re like, is anybody going to show up?”

Despite the anticipation, the Bay County community always shows up.

“When we’re ringing up somebody every minute or so, it really makes us feel good. It makes the community,” Stephen said. “It makes us feel like the community really cares that we that they want us in their community.”

With the threat of the economy and rising inflation, small business owners said Saturday’s sales bring a big boost to their bottom line.

“It’s a great little shot in the arm,” Stephen said. “We’re an outdoor water sports store, so it’s a great shot in the arm going into the holidays.”

While some big box stores offer similar sales as the brick-and-mortar stores owners say you don’t get the same service.



“If you shop local, then the money stays here local,” Patterson said. “And so we want to promote that. You shop small and you shop local. So that our locals are doing a happy dance.”